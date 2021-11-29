George Russell Koontz, age 97, of Biglerville, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Gettysburg Center. He was born Wednesday, September 3, 1924, in Gardners, the son of the late George W. and Margaret L. (Heller) Koontz.
Russell graduated from Biglerville High School in 1942. He was formerly employed by H. Earl Pitzer Trucking in Aspers which then became Gabler Trucking Inc. for a combined 45 years. He had also worked at H.C. Gulden Manufacturing in Aspers. He served as a staff sergeant in the US Army Air Corp during World War II.
His wife, Ruby (Houser) Koontz, passed away in 2012. He is survived by 12 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Barry Koontz, who passed in 2017. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Anna Blumberg, Carrie Dull, Mildred Adelsberger, and June Miller; and brothers, Paul Ralph and Woodrow Koontz.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 6, at Dugan Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Fanus officiating. Interment will be in Idaville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Idaville United Methodist Church, 3725 Carlisle Road, Gardners, PA 17324.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
