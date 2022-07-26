Elizabeth R. (Betty) Lawrence, 102, of McSherrystown, entered into God’s eternal care on Monday, July 18, 2022, after a short stay at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Utz Terrace, Hanover. She was the wife of James A. Lawrence Sr. who passed away February 7, 2007.
Born in McSherrystown on February 22, 1920, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Annie C. (Hufnagel) Smith. Betty enjoyed being a housewife and raising her seven children.
After raising her children, she joined the ranks at the Hanover General Hospital Food Services and retired after 11 years of service. In the hospital kitchen she was commonly referred to as the dessert lady. She was a lifelong member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown and participated in the parish “Share the Word” prayer group. She was a member of the Hanover YMCA where she enjoyed water aerobics up to the age of 95. Betty enjoyed crafts and until the last two weeks spent most of her time hand embroidering.
Betty is survived by six children, June M. Aumen and husband Don, James A. Lawrence Jr. and wife Judy, Donald J. Lawrence and wife Sandy, and Phyllis J. Lawrence, all of Hanover, Karen L. Lawrence of McSherrystown, and Timothy E. Lawrence and wife Jane of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; daughter-in-law, Jackie Lawrence of Hanover; nine grandchildren, Laura and Eric Aumen, Benjamin, Michael, David and Brian Lawrence, Kyla Lee, Danielle Robinson, and Jason Green; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Sister Ignatia Maria Smith of Flourtown, and Henrietta Seymore of Bonneauville. She was preceded in death by a son, Benedict J. Lawrence; and four siblings, Linus, Lionel and Raul Smith and Monica Shaw George.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, 26 N. 3rd St., McSherrystown, PA 17344, with the Rev. Richard Lyons as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown PA 17344.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Betty may be made to, Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, 26 N. 3rd Street, McSherrystown, PA 17344.
