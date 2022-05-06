Shelvia L. Smith, 84, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at The Brethren Home, New Oxford. She was the wife of Donald Mikesell who died in 1988, Donald Nace who died in 2004, and Gerald Smith who died in 2020.
Born May 16, 1937, in Middleburg, Md., she was the daughter of the late Carl "Sterling" and Anna Stacia (Harmon) LesCalleet.
She was a Taneytown High School graduate and was retired from Walmart in 2004 after 15 years of service and had also worked at Hanover Shoe and Mountain Gate Restaurant.
Surviving are her son, Donald E. Mikesell II and Jeannie of Littlestown; her stepson, Scott Smith of New Oxford; her stepdaughters, Sandy Marks of Winterstown, Pa., and Deb Lieb and Brenda Wiseman, both of Spring Grove; her grandchildren, Steven and Isaac Boose, and Tyler and Michael Mikesell; her great-granddaughter, Emma Mikesell; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and her brother, John LesCalleet, and her sister, Ruth Fuhrman, both of Littlestown. Shelvia was predeceased by her brother, Douglas LesCalleet; and her sisters, Cindy Pittinger and Eva Mikesell.
She was a member of Harvest Time Temple Church of Hanover. She loved to cook, entertain, shop and work in her flower beds.
Memorial service is Friday, May 13, at 2 p.m. at Harvest Time Temple with the Rev. Fred Mummert and the Rev. Daniel Mikesell officiating. There will be no viewing. Inurnment is private in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Taneytown.
Memorials in Shelvia's name may be sent to her church at 700 Black Rock Road, Hanover, PA 17331; or Seyfert Family Camp, 3970 Main St., Birdsboro, PA 19508.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
