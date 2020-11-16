Vera Idella Calhoun of Littlestown passed away peacefully at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village, Chambersburg, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
She was born July 17, 1926, in Bald Eagle Township, to the late James and Ada Gummo.
Vera was predeceased by her previous husband, Harry Moore of Littlestown; brothers Wilbur Gummo of Renovo, Milfred Gummo of Stockton, Calif., and Harvey Gummo of Lock Haven; and sisters Mildred Womeldorf of Lock Haven, and Elma Meyers of Indiana. Vera was also predeceased by her daughter, Jane Weil of Baltimore; and sons, Steven Moore of York, and Randall Moore of Hanover; and grandson, Benjamin Moore of Leonardtown, Md.
Vera is survived by her husband, Edward Calhoun of Gettysburg; her daughter, Faith Culbertson and Harry of Randallstown, Md.; her son, Timothy Moore and Brenda of Leonardtown, Md.; and her 12 grandchildren.
Viewing is Thursday, Nov. 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown. COVID -19 regulations will be followed with masks being worn. Graveside Service is at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Union Cemetery, Everett.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.