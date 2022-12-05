Evelyn F. “Dutch” (Herr) Krug, 89, passed Friday, December 2, 2022, at her home. She was the wife of the late Earl W. Krug, her husband of 70 years, who passed July 2, 2021.
Evelyn was born December 5, 1932, in Adams County, the daughter of the late John D. and Emma M. (Bair) Herr.
Evelyn was a member of Trinity U.C.C. in Hanover, and a life member of Hanover Home Association, V.F.W. Auxiliary, and F.O.E. 1406 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to casinos, shopping, participating in drawings, and eating out. She loved the holidays and would take her daughter and daughters–in-law shopping every year so they could buy presents for their families from her and Earl. She lived her life as she wanted and made the best of what she had. She was a former member of New Oxford Borough Council, and never minced words about what she thought. Evelyn believed in what she believed, she loved and was loved back. She will surely be missed.
Evelyn is survived by a son, Jeffrey Krug and his wife Chris of Hanover; a daughter, Bobbi Barker and her husband Ron of New Oxford; five grandchildren, Jesse, Jeremy, Josh, Madelyne and Tyler; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Virginia Yost of Spring Grove. She was predeceased by a son, Matthew L. Krug.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Burial will be private. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project-P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, or St. Jude Children Hospital, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
