Barry Edward Chronister, age 67, passed away on October 8, 2021.
Barry was born November 30, 1953, in York, Pa., and lived at the family home in the Dillsburg area for most of his life.
He was a member of Fairfield Mennonite Church in Fairfield. He was a kind, generous, loving father, husband and friend. He loved his family and home above all else.
He was employed at Voith Hydro as a rigger/crane operator for 25 years, a job he loved and excelled at; later he worked at Capital Area Transit as a mechanic for 20 years until he retired in 2019.
Barry leaves behind his wife, Liz; two sons, Joshua and Jodiah; and three grandsons, Ira, Ivan and Enzo. He is also survived by two sisters, Mary Jane and Charlotte; and two brothers, Eugene and Michael. His sister Dorothy preceded him in death.
Dugan Funeral Home, 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
There will be a Celebration of Life on November 27, at 2 p.m. at the family home.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to St Jude’s Children Hospital or The Shriners Hospitals.
