James S. “Jim” Carpenter, 85, of Littlestown, died Monday, April 24, 2023, at his home. He was the husband of Doris M. (Stough) Carpenter for 63 years.
Born June 23, 1937, in Fort Wayne, Ind., Jim was the son of the late George R. and Louise (Cammer) Carpenter.
He was a 1956 Littlestown High School graduate and served in the National Guard. He was part owner of Coating Development Group of Philadelphia for 44 years.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Cordell James Carpenter and Tammy of Pennsylvania, Randall Scott Carpenter and Angela of Colorado, Angela Renee Felix and P.J. of Colorado, and Roxanne Norene Laughman and Troy of Pennsylvania; his seven grandchildren; and his sister, Jacqueline A. Moose of Littlestown.
Jim was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown, and a life member of both Littlestown Fish & Game and Gettysburg Archery Club. He was a Mason and a member of Trout Unlimited. He enjoyed fishing, fly tying and hunting.
Funeral service is Thursday, April 27, at 11 a.m., at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Christopher Thomas officiating. Viewing is one hour prior to service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim’s name may be sent to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
