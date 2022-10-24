Thomas Ervin Himes passed away Sept. 21, at his home in Fort Worth, Texas. Born on a snowy night in Hanover, Pa., Thomas grew up in the small town of Cashtown and graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1996.
He then enlisted in the USMC; Thomas faithfully served and sacrificed for his country in Afghanistan, Iraq and Liberia as radio chief and field radio operator until he retired in 2015 as a gunnery sergeant. From there he was employed by Collins Aerospace as field service manager in Fort Worth, Texas.
An avid motorcyclist and gun enthusiast, Tom also enjoyed woodworking, was an active member of the VFW and had a lifelong love of dogs. A loving father, son, brother and friend, Thomas will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.
He is survived by his grandfather, John Weiss; mother, Barbara Massarella; loving sister, Krystle Brough; his beautiful children, son Aiden, daughter Adeline, and their mother Corey Ragsdale; uncle, Bill Weiss; aunts, Stacey Wilson and Melissa Blacker; along with several cousins, many friends and his Marine Corps comrades. He is preceded in death by grandmother, Patricia Wilson; his Pops, Rick Pollard; and uncles, John Weiss and Walter Wilson.
Services will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pa., on Monday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. A gathering of family and friends will follow to celebrate his life. Rest in Peace, Thomas.
