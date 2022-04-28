Glenn “Woody” Robert Woodward Sr., age 93, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at his residence in Orrtanna. He was born August 9, 1928, in Franklin Township, Adams County, the son of the late Edward and Cora O. (Lawver) Woodward.
Glenn attended Mountain Top Ministries and Memorial Baptist Church. He worked as a cold storage operator for Knouse Foods in Biglerville for 43 years. In his spare time, Glenn enjoyed gardening and hunting. He will be remembered by his family for singing “On Wings of a Dove” and “I’ll Fly Away” by Alan Jackson.
Glenn is survived by two daughters, Glenda Miller and her husband Austin, and Deborah Sanders and her husband Philip; three sons, Duane Woodward and his wife Leah, Glenn R. Woodward Jr., and George Woodward; and five grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife who passed October 20, 2018, Geraldine (Mortiz) Woodward; son, David Bryan Woodward; two brothers, Dale Woodward and Edgar Woodward; and three sisters, Alma, Mildred and Miriam.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A public graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Biglerville Cemetery in Biglerville with Pastor Steven Baker officiating.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
