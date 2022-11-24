Lawrence Kent Kinneman, age 84, died on November 16th in Winston Salem, NC while surrounded by family.
Larry was born in 1938 in Hanover, Pa. to Donald and Agnes Lorraine (Sis) Kinneman. True to his Catholic heritage, he attended and graduated from Delone Catholic High School in 1956. Two years later, in 1958, he enlisted into the Air Force where he served until he was honorably discharged in 1962. While in the military, he met a man who allowed Larry to use his camera. From the first moment, photography became a passion for him. He never obtained a degree; remarkably, everything he knew was self taught.
In 1965, he was hired by Shirley Ziegler Kuhn as a photographer for Ziegler’s Studio where he was employed until 1985 when he purchased the business from her. In 1993, Larry was named “Small Business Person of the Year” by the Gettysburg-Adams County Area Chamber of Commerce. He was honored primarily for expansion of both the commercial photography aspect of his business as well as coverage of area school districts. Larry was contracted with Gettysburg, Upper Adams, New Oxford and Fairfield schools. With camera in hand, he was a regular on each campus while he documented sporting and other events within each school for the creation of their respective yearbooks. Summers brought a regular ring of the studio doormat bell as hundreds of rising high school seniors arrived at the studio for their senior photo sessions. In addition, his skills behind the camera were sought for family and bridal portraits, weddings, crime scenes, visiting political figures such as President John F. Kennedy and much more. The studio doors closed in 2004 in preparation of moving with his wife, Pat, to North Carolina to be closer to his daughters and grandchildren.
Always searching for ways to contribute his time and give back to the community, Larry was an active member of the Chamber, (serving on the Board of Directors for many years), as well as the Gettysburg Rotary. Over the years, he was the Chamber chairman of the Gettysburg Hospital Golf Tournament, the originator and chair of the Chamber’s Adams Apple Bike Ride event and chairman of the Agricultural Committee. He also founded the Marsh Creek chapter of Ducks Unlimited, and in his spare time, he taught Adult Education courses in Biglerville and New Oxford as well as served as an instructor for the Harrisburg Area Community College, (HAAC), branch in Gettysburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Lorraine Kinneman, and his brother, Neal Kinneman. Larry is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Kinneman; two daughters, Diane Kinneman Toohey and Jennifer Kinneman; as well as his five grandchildren, Mary Toohey Kovach, Harrison, Emily and Anna Toohey and Gabe Kinneman.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. James Lutheran Church on 109 York St. in Gettysburg. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. The service will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the burial, which will occur at Greenmount Cemetery in Arendtsville. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
