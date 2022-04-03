Donald L. Linebaugh, 80, passed Saturday, April 2, 2022, at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Charlene E. (Wise) Linebaugh, his wife of 54 years, who passed September 2, 2015.
Don was born July 16, 1941, in Abbottstown, the son of the late Raymond and Anna (Linebaugh) Bankert.
Don attended Trinity Lutheran Church in East Berlin. He was a member of York Adams Fish and Game, and Carpenters’ Union Local #191.
Don is survived by two daughters, Stacey L. Linebaugh Cress and her husband Joseph of York, and Tara S. Griffith and her husband Bryon of Gardners; and a granddaughter, Molly R. Griffith of Gardners. He was predeceased by a daughter, Robin Linebaugh.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, with Rev. Susan McCarthy officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Abbottstown. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, 6-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Ste 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110; or to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.