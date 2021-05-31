Mary Alice (Topper) Forbes, age 81, passed away at York Hospital on May 29, 2021, after an extended battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of James A. Forbes. Together they shared over 62 years of marriage.
Mary Alice was born in McSherrystown on June 27, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Paul and Alice (Orendorff) Topper.
She graduated from Delone Catholic High School then went on to work at SKF USA Inc. for 34 years before retiring. Mary Alice was an avid Delone sports fan and enjoyed college basketball and football; especially all Notre Dame sports. She was also the Delone wrestling scorekeeper for 25 years.
Mary Alice was a member of the Notre Dame Club and the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, assisted with the Special Olympics, and was an Inspector and Judge of Elections in McSherrystown for 10 years. She loved travelling with her family, especially to the beach, and was very proud of her children and their families.
In addition to her husband James, Mary Alice is survived by her daughter Michele Sharrah and husband Robert; her son Douglas Forbes and wife Kathy; and her grandchildren, Justin Zigler, Nicholas Forbes, and Olivia Forbes. She is also survived by her sister Rose Van Scyoc. Mary Alice was preceded in death by her grandson Shawn Grimes and her brother Gene Topper.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Annunciation BVM, 26 N. 3rd St., McSherrystown, PA 17344. Following the Mass, she will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the services will be required to wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Alice’s memory can be made to the Special Olympics, 37 Bittern Drive, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
