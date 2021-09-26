Mary Catherine Powell, 84 of Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at the York Hospital.
Born Jan. 29, 1937 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Emma (Bair) Geraty. Mary Catherine graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1955 and worked as a secretary for the Westinghouse Corp. in Baltimore. After moving to Pennsylvania in 1969, she worked as a floral designer for Bair’s Flower Basket in Biglerville and in the cafeteria at Biglerville Elementary School.
Mary Catherine is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert M. “Bob” Powell, Jr.; four sons: Terry Powell and Steve Powell both of Biglerville, Kevin Powell of St. Louis, Mo. and Craig Powell of Hanover; four grandchildren, Chase, Robert, Laken and Colbie Powell. She was predeceased by a brother Richard and three sisters, Shelvia, Patsy and Wanda.
Mary Catherine was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. She loved gardening and work tirelessly on her own gardens. Mary Catherine was a life member of the Biglerville Garden Club.
Funeral Services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. Ryan Heycock officiating. Interment will follow in the Biglerville Cemetery.
A Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite #100, Harrisburg, PA 17112 or The Biglerville Garden Club, 154 W. Hanover St., Biglerville, PA 17307.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.