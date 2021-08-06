Jeffrey L. Breighner, 76, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. He died at home, surrounded by family, in Pineville, N.C. Born on March 20, 1945, Jeffrey was raised in Littlestown, by his parents, Dora and Fred Breighner, with his younger brother, Steve.
Jeff was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He will be remembered for his leadership, strength, loyalty, and wit.
Jeff was a graduate of the Littlestown High School, Class of 1963, and the Shippensburg University, Class of 1967. At Shippensburg, he competed in football and track, and was a member and president of the Sigma Pi fraternity.
After college, Jeff began a meaningful 35-year career as an educator. Starting in 1967, Jeff taught English and coached football at Spring Grove Area High School. Then, from 1979-2002, he worked for the West Shore School District as a principal, and district administrator. After retirement, Jeff enjoyed spending several years supervising student-teachers at local colleges.
Jeff was a dependable and generous husband and father. He and his wife, Merrill, were married for 43 years, and raised three children together. His favorite pastimes were fishing and hunting with friends and family at his hunting cabin and listening to New York Yankee’s baseball games on the radio. Jeff was also a long-time member of the Holy Infant Catholic Parish in York Haven, and a member of the Knights of Columbus — Father Gerrity Council.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Merrill; children, Karen Devore and her husband, Thomas of Charlotte, N.C., Joseph Breighner and his wife Jami of Etters, Pa., and Emily Kowalski and her husband Michael of Brevard, N.C; grandchildren, Jacob, Matthew, Samuel, Graham, Ada, and Mae. Jeff is also survived by his brother, Stephen Breighner and his wife Luann of Littlestown, and his nieces and nephews, Greg, Christine, Amy, Tim and his great-nieces and great-nephews, Olivia, Abby, Bryce, and Colton. Jeff was predeceased by his infant grandchild, Michael, whom he joins in eternal rest.
Jeff Breighner’s life will be celebrated at a funeral Mass officiated by Fr. Joshua Voitus at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/stvdpcharlotte/live for those unable to attend in person. He will be interred at Forest Lawn East Cemetery, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, N.C.
Memorials in Jeff’s memory can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6828 Old Reid Road, Charlotte, NC 28210.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; 704-641-7606.
Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.