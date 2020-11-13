Goldie Byers Pringle of Green Ridge Village, Newville, Pa., died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
She was born April 12, 1918, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Clara and Luther Byers, and was the widow of Herbert L. Pringle.
She graduated from Gettysburg High School, attended Gettysburg College, and graduated as a registered nurse from Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.
She was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Newville and was an ordained deacon and elder of the Presbyterian Church (USA), being the first female officer and only woman on the building committee of Southminster Presbyterian Church in Richmond, Va.
She was a Girl Scout leader, Sunday school teacher, and youth advisor. Since moving to Green Ridge Village in Newville in 1979, she was active in a number of civic affairs.
She was a past president of Shippensburg AARP #2525, a long-time member of the board of directors of the Big Spring Community Chest, a member of the Big Spring Senior Center, and served nine years on the advisory board of the Cumberland County Office of Aging. She was chairman of Newville’s first CROP Walk and worked many years with Lutheran Belles.
She had life membership in the Big Spring Watershed Association and Opossum Lake Conservancy. She was active in the Green Ridge Village Auxiliary and was elected a lifetime member of the Chairman’s Circle of Presbyterian Homes Inc.
Surviving are a daughter, Charlotte Smith and husband of Newark, Del.; a son, Gilbert Pringle of Gettysburg; one grandson, Kurt Opsahl of Rocky Point, N.C.; and three great-grandsons.
There will be no services. Private burial will be in the Gettysburg National Cemetery.
Any memorials may be sent to either Sheldon Jackson College, 801 Lincoln St., Sitka, Alaska 99835; or the Jefferson Alumnae Scholarship Fund, 130 S. 9th St., Suite 724, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
Egger Funeral Home of Newville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.