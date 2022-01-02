Mabel Virgene Hinkle was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 29, 2021, at the age of 95. She was living at Utz Terrace in Hanover at the time of her death.
Virgene was born on February 24, 1926, at home in Huntington Township, to Rachel A. Gochenour. She enjoyed a childhood with her family near Rock Chapel Church, just outside of York Springs. For most of her adult life, Virgene supported the restoration and care of this historic landmark, which originated in 1773, and remains the oldest Methodist meeting place west of the Susquehanna River.
Virgene married Mark E. Hinkle (Mike) on December 24, 1943, and raised five children in the York Springs area: Barry D. (Claudia), Linda K. Bushey (Joe), William M. (Joanne), R. Jack (Kay), and A. Michele Cramer (Jeff). Together they enjoyed 24 years of marriage until his sudden death in 1968.
She was employed by the Bermudian Springs School District when her children were small, and in later years by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Natural Resources, until her retirement in 1987.
Virgene leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, of whom she was most proud and who lovingly called her “Mabe.”
She was most famous with her grandchildren for sleepovers and morning pancakes that followed over the years. She loved her cats and many grand-dogs near and far; she will be missed by many. Virgene was an avid player of card and dice games — and she didn’t like to lose!
Virgene was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church in York Springs. She enjoyed her friends and neighbors there as a member of the “lunch bunch” and Bible Study Group for many years. She served on consistory and various committees for as long as she was able.
Thank you to all those at Columbia Cottage of Hanover (2012-2018) and Spiritrust Lutheran, The Village at Utz Terrace (2018-2021) who gave her such loving care. Special thanks to Erin at Columbia Cottage and Jess at Utz Terrace for coordinating her care. The family is especially grateful to the Spiritrust Lutheran Hospice Team who made Virgene comfortable in her last weeks. You all are special angels, and we appreciate what you do.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home Inc. Bendersville. Burial will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery in York Springs at the convenience of the family in consideration of COVID protocols.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Virgene to Rock Chapel, 4730 Oxford Road, York Springs, PA 17372; or York Springs United Methodist Church, 840 Trolley Road, York Springs, PA 17372.
