Frank Darby Moran III, 40, of Gettysburg, died suddenly at his home on Monday, January 16, 2023.
He was born August 3, 1982, at the Howard County General Hospital in Columbia, Md., to Frank Darby Moran Jr. and Cecilia A. (Jenkins) Moran.
Frank was a proud military veteran who served his country with honor and integrity in the United States Marine Corps where he earned the rank of sergeant. He deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom where he was awarded several distinctions for his service.
In addition to his parents, Frank is survived by his loving wife, Kamilah R. Brown-Moran; his sister, Jamie T. Moran-Huntt; his nieces, Madeline Huntt, Cecilia L. Moran and Krystina Moran; his nephews, David Huntt Jr. and Kevin Moran Jr.; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold E. Brown and Freda D. Thompson-Brown, who knew him as a son. He is also survived by his service dog, Doc, whom he affectionately named after one of his many, beloved and honored brothers in arms.
Frank is predeceased by his brother, Kevin M. Moran Sr.; and his grandparents, Frank Moran Sr., Grace Moran, Donald Jenkins and Dorothy Jenkins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis-Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg, on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place immediately following the Mass at Evergreen Cemetery, 799 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Semper Fi Fund (thefund.org), Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (iava.org), and Veterans Alliance for Holistic Alternatives.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
