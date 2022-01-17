John L. Dober III, 55, of Gettysburg, died Saturday afternoon, January 8, 2022, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born August 29, 1966, in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late John L. and Dorothy (Proud) Dober Jr. He was the husband of Christina L. Fallin, of Gettysburg.
John worked as a global data analyst for McCormick & Company. He enjoyed rugby and was part of the North Bay Rugby League. He participated in Civil War re-enactments in Gettysburg, and was a gaming advanced squad leader. John was also renowned for his holiday decorating and many people relished in seeing his creative display every year.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his two children, Somer Funk and her fiancé Nick Fletcher of Bel Air, Md., and Stuart Funk of Bel Air, Md.; and his two grandchildren, Kaleb and Kinley.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.