Mary Lou Crutchfield, 84, of Gettysburg, died Sunday morning, May 15, 2022, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home, Gettysburg.
Born November 22, 1937, in Springfield, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Edmund and Mildred (Bessette) Gosselin. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Richard C. Crutchfield Jr., of Gettysburg, to whom she was married for 64 years.
She was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg, where she was involved in many ministries. She graduated from Seton High School in Baltimore, Md., and was a homemaker for many years before she earned her associates degree from Montgomery College in Tacoma Park, Md. She then worked as a medical assistant for over 20 years before she retired to Gettysburg. She loved animals, bird watching, jigsaw puzzles, coloring and Yahtzee. She enjoyed knitting and crochet and her handiwork survives in many items given to her family and charity over the years.
She is survived by her six children, Alan Crutchfield (Su), Leslie Fowler (Ross), Barbara Raggo (Steve), Kevin Crutchfield (Sharon), Donna Stockwell and James Crutchfield; also by her sisters, Roma Ruther and Leigh Forshey; brother, Paul Gosselin (Patricia); sister-in-law, Patricia Cascino (Joe); and brother-in-law, Dennis Crutchfield (Patricia). She is survived by 14 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Herrick; brother, Robert Gosselin; and her brothers-in-law, William Ruther, Wayne Herrick and Robert Forshey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 W. High St., Gettysburg. The family will receive friends at the church Wednesday afternoon from 1 p.m. until the start of Mass. Interment will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery directly following the Mass.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Wounded Warriors, or a Dementia/ Alzheimer’s disease research organization.
