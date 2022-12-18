David E. Senseney, 61, of Littlestown, entered God’s eternal care Saturday, December 17, 2022, at UPMC Hanover Hospital with his loving family by his side.
Born August 6, 1961, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Evelyn L. (Reaver) Senseney of Hanover, Pa., and the late Mehrl C. Senseney. David was the loving companion of Janet L. Strite.
David worked for Mt. Pleasant Township and Conewago Enterprises. He was a member of the McSherrystown Home Association and the Catholic War Veterans Post 1342 in Bonneauville.
David enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting wood, and was a big NASCAR and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
In addition to his mother Evelyn and loving companion Janet, David is survived by his siblings, Patricia A. Johnson and husband Mark, Lois M. Smeak and husband Harvey, Thomas M. Senseney Sr. and wife Sheri, and Dianne L. Dickensheets and husband Randy.
A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville). Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David’s name to the Pennsylvania Cancer Specialists Research Institute, 20 Expedition Trail, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.