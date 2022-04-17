Merle L. Smith, 85, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Beverly A. Smith, his wife of 61 years.
Merle was born August 4, 1936, in New Oxford, the son of the late Leon C. “Horsie” and Florence H. “Sis” (Small) Smith.
Merle was a life time member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford, Conewago Valley AARP, New Oxford Area Historical Society, volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and was a life member of New Oxford Social & Athletic Club. Merle enjoyed barbering, having owned Smith’s Barbershop in New Oxford for 50 years, before retiring in 2003. He enjoyed taking care of his cars and his yard, and especially spending time with his grand-dogs.
In addition to his wife Bev, Merle is survived by a daughter, Amy L. Smith and her companion Rusty Hess of Hanover; a son, David M. Smith and his wife Erin of Bowling Green, Ky.; three grandchildren, Kaden, Elizabeth and Gracie; a brother, Leonard J. Smith and his wife Loretta of New Oxford; as well as nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Paul Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St., New Oxford, with Rev. Keith M. Carroll officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with prayers at 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 101 N. Peters St., New Oxford, PA 17350; or to Delone Catholic High School, 140 S. Oxford Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
