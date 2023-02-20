David E. McDannell, 63, of Fairfield, died Friday morning, February 17, 2023, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born June 20, 1959, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Wayne and Ruth (Kepner) McDannell. He is survived by his wife, Dolly A. (Naugle) McDannell, of Fairfield, whom he has been with for 42 years.
Mr. McDannell was a veteran of the United States Army. He was employed for the last 37 by Valley Quarries in Fairfield. He was a member of the Fairfield Amvets #172 and the Adams County Fish & Game.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by his three children, Beth Fisher and her husband Lonnie of Fairfield, Sherry Bonner and her husband Greg of Waynesboro, Pa., and Todd Naugle of Quincy, Pa.; five grandchildren, Isaiah O’Connor, Kennedy McDannell, Kelby Kauffman, Rethea Baker, and Erin Izer; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Deborah Weidner and her husband Richard of Gardners, and Linda Taylor and her husband Roger of Biglerville. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Brent Kauffman; and a brother, Wayne McDannell.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Pastor Ron Parr officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Adams County Allied Veterans. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday morning at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
