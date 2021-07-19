James M. Redding Jr., 58, of York, died Saturday, July 17, at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the companion of Beth Ann (Miller) Lucabaugh.
Born December 14, 1962, in Gettysburg, Jim was the son of the late James M. Sr. and Barbara E. (Wagner) Redding.
He was a 1981 Littlestown High School graduate and was a truck driver for Swift Transport of York.
Surviving are a daughter, Victoria Anderson of Florida; a sister, Elizabeth M. Muller and James of York Springs; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jim enjoyed spending time with his family.
Services are private. Jim was an organ donor through The Gift of Life.
Memorials in his name may be sent to: Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 S. Arlington Ave., Suite 134 A, Harrisburg PA 17109.
