Larry M. Berkheimer, 81, of Dillsburg passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Camp Hill.
He was born September 24, 1941, in Thomasville, Pa., the son of the late H. Morrell and Raeanna (Hoffman) Berkheimer
Larry was a graduate of Penn State University with a degree in mechanical engineering and eventually started Morrell Design Company which he operated in Dillsburg for 36 years. After retirement he was employed at ACNB Bank in Gettysburg.
He will be remembered by family and friends for his quiet demeanor, his dry sense of humor, and for his ability to create, repair, or modify just about anything. His grandchildren’s motto was “If grandpa can’t fix it, no one can.” In recent years he would most likely be found in his shop, on his lawn tractors, or caring for his rescued horse and burro. He was an active member of St. John’s Franklin Lutheran Church, serving in various ways over the years.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Gail M. (Hamer) Berkheimer; a daughter, Anne M. Jumper (Jeff) of Carlisle, Pa.; a son, Matthew K. Berkheimer (Tammy) of Liberty, Pa.; a sister, Carol Reichert (Ken) of Abbottstown; two brothers, Thomas Berkheimer of Seven Valleys, Pa., and David Berkheimer of Portland, Ore; five grandchildren, Laurel Anderson, Isabella and Logan Jumper, Nicole Berkheimer, and Jessica Ridley; three great-grandchildren, Vivien, Draken, and Suletta; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Donna Lou Wagner and Richard S. Berkheimer.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Cocklin Funeral Home Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain View Christian Fellowship Church, 232 Kralltown Road, Dillsburg, PA 17019; or New Hope Ministries, 99 W. Church St., Dillsburg, PA 17019.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
