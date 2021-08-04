Pamela Kim Lippy, 65, of Taneytown, Md., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the Dove House in Westminster, Md., with her husband, Michael, at her side.
Born October 1, 1955, in Frederick, Md., she was the daughter of the late Martin and Mary (McCleaf) Gonder. She was the devoted wife of Michael Lippy, to whom she was married for 34 years.
Pam earned two master’s degrees in education from the former Western Maryland College, now McDaniel College, in Westminster, Md. She was a teacher with Frederick County Public Schools for 38 years. She attended Gates of Praise Worship Center in Littlestown.
Pam enjoyed sewing, quilting, traveling on cruises, playing the organ in church, and swimming in her pool. She loved animals, especially cats, of which she had many throughout her life. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends.
Surviving, in addition to her husband Michael, are her daughter, Sarah Harner and husband Jason of Hanover, Pa.; son, Bryan Lippy and wife Alie of Marion, Iowa; brother, Mark Gonder and wife Teresa of Gettysburg; and eight grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Gates of Praise Worship Center, 226 Kingsdale Road, Littlestown, PA 17340, with Pastors Shane Smith and Garry Scheaffer officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Hanover, Pa. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pam’s name to Gates of Praise Worship Center at the above address, or to BridgingLife Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Taneytown, Md.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
