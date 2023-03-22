Thomas G. Carbaugh, of Hanover, passed away on March 20, 2023, at the age of 86.
He was the father of Thomas J. Carbaugh and his wife Jill, Michele Gladfelter and her husband David, David Carbaugh and his wife Brenda, Anthony Carbaugh, and Daniel Carbaugh and his wife Stacy; and the brother of Francis Carbaugh and his wife Shirley. Thomas is also survived by 21 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He had a special relationship with his granddaughter, Amber Gearhart. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie (Smith) Carbaugh; his son, Michael Carbaugh; and his sister, Gloria Krug.
Tom was a member of Sacred Heart Basilica in Edgegrove. He was also a member of S.A.V.E.S. and Irishtown Fire Companies. He also served as the first full-time chief of police for Conewago Township.
Tom loved his dogs, Buddy and Bucky. He enjoyed many different hobbies over the years from woodworking and birdwatching to turtle fishing and hunting, to name a few.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing in celebration of Thomas’ life on Thursday, March 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Friday, March 24, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m., at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown. Interment at Conewago Chapel Cemetery.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.