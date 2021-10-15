Larry A. Heltebridle, 79, of Taneytown, Md., passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on October 14, 2021, from heart failure.
He was born in Hanover, Pa., October 6, 1942, and was the son of the late J. Alfred Heltebridle and Eva Hope (McCleaf) Heltebridle. He was the loving husband of Barbara (Angel) Heltebridle to whom he was married for 49 years.
He was a 1961 graduate of Taneytown High School and Baltimore Business College. He retired as a Nationwide Insurance agent after 38 years of service and was the owner of Taneytown Tag & Title Service until his passing. One of his greatest pleasures was helping others.
He was a member of Messiah United Methodist Church, Past Master of Monocacy Lodge #203, and member of AF&AM, Boumi Temple Shrine, Western Maryland Shrine Club, Masonic Veteran Assoc., Westminster Beehive Club, Westminster Forest & Stream Club, McSherrystown Fish & Game Protective Assoc., Life Member of Eastern Museum of Auto Racing, SAAC Mustang Club, Kansas City Barbeque Society Steak Cookoff Assoc. and the Western Maryland Railway Historical Society.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, driving his 1964-1/2 Mustang, which he owned from new, and taking it to car shows where it was awarded many trophies, hunting, shooting sports, NASCAR and NHRA Racing, barbequing and traveling with his wife to all 50 states and areas outside the country. He was also a SCA Steak Judge and KCBS Master Certified Barbeque Judge. He judged steak, chili and barbeque competitions from Pennsylvania to Florida.
Surviving in addition to his wife are son, Jason Heltebridle and his wife Nikki Torres of Orlando, Florida; daughter, Beth Heltebridle and her husband Jonathan Fuhrman of Westminster, Md.; granddaughter, Genevieve Heltebridle, of Orlando, Fla.; in-laws Earl and Alice Angel of Zephyrhills, Florida; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 18, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, Md. A funeral service will be held at the Messiah United Methodist Church, 25 Middle St., Taneytown, Md., at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 19, with Deacon Charles Barnhart officiating. Interment will follow at Grace United Church of Christ Cemetery, 49 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Messiah United Methodist Church, 25 Middle St., Taneytown; the Taneytown Lions Club, PO Box 555, Taneytown, MD; or Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Taneytown, Md.
