Patricia A. Jackson, 83, of Fairfield, died Saturday morning, Nov. 26, 2022 at her home.
Born Oct. 12, 1939 in Providence, R.I., she was the daughter of the late David and Barbara (Davis) Sunderland. She was the wife of Douglas K. Jackson, of Fairfield, to whom she was married to for 41 years.
Mrs. Jackson grew up in Warwick, R.I. She was a very active member of the Liberty Worship Center. She worked for several years as an office secretary and then worked for 10 years at Ski Liberty in Fairfield.
In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by her six children, Linda Droney, of Aspers, David Powell, of Orange Park, Fla., Michael Powell, of Fairfield, Heather Kritsburg, of Fairfield, Alan Estes, of Fairfield, Jonathan Heppner, of Fairfield, 21 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren.
A memorial service for Patricia will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at Liberty Worship Center, 29 Carrolls Tract Road, Fairfield. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
