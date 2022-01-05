Phyllis J Donmoyer, 73, of Renfrew, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
She was born in Butler on April 2, 1948, to the late Ralph and Leona (Yost) Dietrich.
Phyllis retired from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Connoquenessing. She enjoyed working with her Uncle Floyd and her brother Chester, spending time with family and friends, watching Steelers games, and working with her hands. She was loved and missed by all.
Phyllis is survived by Evelyn Oesterling, Chester Dietrich, Edna Mae Neff, Vera Angles, Carl Dietrich, Howard Dietrich, Winifred Hiles, Kathleen Sherman, Rose Mainhart, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John Donmoyer Sr; an infant sister; brother Glenn; sister Carolyn; and nephew Chester.
Friends are asked to gather for a memorial service on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Connoquenessing. All arrangements through the Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler, PA 16001; www.spencergeobel.com.
