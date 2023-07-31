Faye Leoan Walter, 83, of McSherrystown, Pa., entered God’s eternal care, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at home with her loving family by her side.
Born July 15, 1940, in Hanover, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Richard E. and Florence M. (Kessel) Fleming of West Virginia. Faye was the loving wife of Frederick L. Walter, whom she married on June 21, 1958, and shared 65 years of marriage.
Faye grew up in Littlestown for several few years and attended a one-room schoolhouse when her parents bought a farm near Fairfield, Pa., a place called Zora. When the one-room schoolhouse closed, she then went to Fairfield to school. Her family had a large dairy and poultry farm. Faye’s parents sold the farm in 1954 and the family then moved to Gettysburg.
Faye was a 1958 graduate of Gettysburg High School. She was self-employed as a beautician, owned and operated a beauty salon at her residence for many years until she closed her shop in 1984. Later she went to work for Spring Hill Garden in Hanover, Pa.
Faye was a member of Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in McSherrystown.
In addition to her loving husband Frederick, Faye is survived by her children, Cynthia L. Gates and husband Donald of York, Pa., Wendy L. Walter of Jefferson, Pa., and Christopher L. Walter and wife Lori of Spring Grove, Pa.; five grandchildren, Nicole Walter, Alex Gates and wife Taylor, Caitlin (Walter) and husband Zach Stremmel, Jonas Walter, and Samantha Thoman and companion Cody Ruth; and four great-grandchildren, Easton, Kenton, Thea and Kennie.
Following cremation, a memorial mass to celebrate and remember Faye’s life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 26 N. Third Street, McSherrystown, PA 17344, with Father Lyons officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, Pa., has been entrusted by the family with funeral arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
