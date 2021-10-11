John Richard Gumm, 62, of Gettysburg. passed away suddenly, Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born November 8, 1958, in Frederick, Md., he was son of the late Kenneth Claremont Gumm and Carrie Mae Gumm, nee Rhodes; loving father of four children, Shannan and Tony Sanders, Amy Gumm, Ashley Gumm and Cory Gumm, all of Gettysburg; survived by his former spouse, Lucy Gumm, the mother of his children; devoted boyfriend of Linda Leach of Gettysburg; cherished brother of Kenneth Gumm Sr. of West Virginia and Ronnie Gumm of Florida; uncle to his special nephew, Kenneth Gumm Jr.; beloved grandfather to his pride and joy Hailey Shelleman of Gettysburg; and is also survived by additional family and friends with whom he enjoyed spending time. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, James Kevin Gumm.
John worked for the quarry for most of his life. He was a member of the American Legion, Amvets, Eagles, Moose, New Oxford Social Club as well as several others. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars, riding his Harley, and his puppers Ruby Roo, Charlie, Flash and Ruger, and spending time with his family.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, P.A., 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, Md. 21727, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021.
Online condolences may be offered at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
