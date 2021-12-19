Paul J. "June" Clapsaddle Jr., age 78 of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully, at his home, after his battle with cancer, on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. He fought the good fight and now rests in the arms of his Heavenly Father. He was born Saturday, March 6, 1943 in Gettysburg the son of the late Paul J. and Ethel M. (Slaybaugh) Clapsaddle, Sr.
Paul graduated from Biglerville High School in 1961. He was formerly employed by Herff Jones for 20 years. He was also formerly employed by Schindler Elevator and Klinefelter Electric in Biglerville. He was a member of Chapel Hill Church of God. He had a love for his horses and loved working with his son and son-in-laws doing building projects. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda P. (McFeaters) Clapsaddle. He is also survived by his son, Ronald P. and wife Wendy Clapsaddle of Gettysburg; three daughters, Ronna L. Clapsaddle of York, Robin K. and husband J.R. Crushong of Gettysburg, Ranee P. and husband Mark Ward of Chambersburg; six grandchildren: Brent and wife Carly Crushong, Tyler and wife Christen Clapsaddle, Briana Crushong and fiancé Adrien White, Austin Crushong and fiancé Amber Rothhaupt, Joshua Clapsaddle, Ashlea Clapsaddle; two sisters, Carol E. and husband Howie Vines of Biglerville, Diane K. Taylor of Downingtown; and a brother, Gary E. and wife Linda L. Clapsaddle of Aspers. He is also survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother-in-law Terry Taylor and nephew Jay VanArsdale.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Chapel Hill Church of God, 4521 Oxford Rd., York Springs with Rev. Randall Huber officiating. A viewing will be held at Dugan Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until time of services. Interment with military honors provided by Adams County Allied Veterans will be conducted in Biglerville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chapel Hill Church of God. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
