Mary S. “Strat” Lawrence, 93, of McSherrystown, entered into God’s eternal care on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. She was the wife of Leon B. “Pepper” Lawrence who died June 23, 2020.
Born Feb. 7, 1927, in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late George K. “Strat” Stratigos and Chryse (Koutrix) Stratigos.
Mary was a 1945 graduate of Eichelberger High School, Hanover, and retired in 1993 from Hanover Wire Cloth with over 47 years of service. She was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown, and the ladies auxiliary at both Hanover VFW and AMVETS. Mary enjoyed playing cards, baking and spending time with her friends and family.
Surviving is one son, Steven N. Lawrence and wife Sharon of New Oxford; and two grandsons, Nicholas Lawrence of Frederick, Md., and Alex Lawrence of New Oxford. She was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Stratigos; and two sisters, Gladys G. and Rosie G. Stratigos.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, with Rev. Charles L. Persing officiating. Friends and family will be received for a viewing on Wednesday between 5 p.m. and the time of the service. Following cremation, burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the visitation will be required to wear masks and social distance. Attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 25 people at a time.
Contributions in memory of Mary may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
