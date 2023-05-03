Anna Mae (Baughman) Witter, 93, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Hanover Hall. She was the wife of the late Samuel E. Witter, who passed December 7, 2014.
Anna Mae was born August 24, 1929, in Lineboro, Md., the daughter of the late James H. and Treva M. (Shaffer) Baughman Sr.
Anna Mae was a member of Hanover Evangelical Brethren Church.
Anna Mae is survived by her children, Donna M. Mummert and her husband Dwight of New Oxford, Edwin S. Witter of Gardners, Yvonne J. Lauchman and her husband George of York, Doris E. Carpenter of Sapulpa, Okla., Daniel E. Witter and his wife Karen of York Springs, and James E. Witter Sr. and his wife Janet of East Berlin; 14 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by three brothers, Charles H. Baughman, Clarence E. Baughman and James H. Baughman Sr.; and a sister, Catherine E. Palmer.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Hanover Evangelical Brethren Church, 927 Broadway in Hanover. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover. Viewings will be held on Sunday, 3-5 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, and on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
