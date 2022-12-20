Ellen M. (Shoemaker) McWilliams, 80, passed Monday, December 19, 2022, at her home. She was the wife of the late Lee E. McWilliams Sr., who passed February 18, 2002.
Ellen was born July 11, 1942, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Russell S. and Caroline A. (Strausbaugh) Shoemaker.
Ellen was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford, a self-employed beautician for 51 years, and an avid bingo player.
Ellen is survived by a daughter, Sherry A. McWilliams and her boyfriend Jay Laughman of Spring Grove; a son, Lee E. “Mick” McWilliams Jr. of New Oxford; a granddaughter, Lisa M. Baublitz and her husband Brandon of Hanover; a great-granddaughter, Jade L. Baublitz of Hanover; and a sister, Josephine Klinedinst of York. She was predeceased by a daughter, Cindy L. Jacoby; three sisters, Mary Berwager, Esther Leppo and Eileen Berlan; and four brothers, Joseph, Felix, Russell and Fabian Shoemaker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St., New Oxford, with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.