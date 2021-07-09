Melissa J. (Bream) Duffy, 44, of Hanover, passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2021, in York. She was the wife of Liam S. Duffy, Hanover.
Born March 10, 1977, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of Daniel M. Bream Sr. of Hanover, and Wanda S. (Rehmeyer) May of Gettysburg.
Melissa had a passion for art and had worked as a cosmetologist at several businesses in Hanover.
In addition to her parents and husband, Melissa is survived by her son, Owen; daughter, Gweneth Kern of Dover; sister, Tamara Pie and husband Philip of Columbia, Md.; and brother, Daniel M. Bream Jr. of Arendtsville.
A service to celebrate Melissa’s life will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, with Pastor Cindy Orewiler officiating. The family will receive friends and share memories on Wednesday from 6 p.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Melissa be made to any organization that supports mental health.
To share memories of Melissa J. (Bream) Duffy and to view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
