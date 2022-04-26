Kenneth J. Redding, 95, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at The Gardens in Gettysburg.
Born October 26, 1926 ,in Cumberland Township, Adams County, he was the son of the late Leo and Margaurite (Storm) Redding. Ken was predeceased by his wife, Janet (Lawver) Redding, who died in 1997 after sharing 47 years of marriage together.
He worked for McDermitt’s Inc. for 41 years as an equipment operator. Ken was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg.
Surviving are five sons, Larry J. Redding and Fred C. Redding, both of Gettysburg, and Donald E. Redding, Wayne E. Redding and Daniel C. Redding, all of Biglerville; four daughters, Joanne E. Kuhn, Betty J. Edwards, Kathryn M. Lightner and Christine M. High, all of Gettysburg; 18 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Caroline A. Breighner of Hanover, Pa., and Mary Teresa Speelman of New Oxford; and many nieces and nephews. Ken was predeceased by a daughter, Judith A. Redding; a son, Stephen R. Redding; four brothers, Louis, Cletus, Leroy, and Leo C. Redding; nine sisters, Dorothy Eiker, Helena Miller, Annabelle McCleaf, Mary Catherine Redding, Teresa Lindora Redding, Genevieve M. Reever, Josephine Miller, Florence Crushong and Anna Marie Keller; one granddaughter; and two great-grandsons.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 W, High St,, Gettysburg, with Fr. Aaron Lynch as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Francis Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg and on Friday at the church from 9 to 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
