Dorothy L. Sibrel, 85, Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born Jan. 11, 1935 in Mummasburg, the daughter of the late Philip and Lottie Mae Kump Topper. Dorothy is predeceased by two husband, Allen W. Plank, Jr. and Charles R. Sibrel.
Mrs. Sibrel was a former member of the McKnightstown United Church of Christ. For many years she was employed at Jack Tar Manufacturing in Littlestown. She enjoyed collecting Boyd’s Bears and baskets and working Work puzzles.
Dorothy is survived by three children: Michael A. Plank and his wife Sue of Gettysburg, Beverly A. Jacoby and her husband Richard of Littlestown, Pamela J. Morris and her husband Dave of Hanover; a granddaughter, Amanda Weinel; a great granddaughter, Trinity Weinel; two sisters, Mary Jane Socks of Biglerville, Joyce McDannell of Arendtsville; and a brother, Bernard Topper of McKnightstown. In addition to her husbands she was predeceased by a sister, Beatrice Carey.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. All services will be held under COVID protocols. Online condolences and obituary available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.