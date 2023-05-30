Linda K. Ditzler, 69, 595 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, Pa. passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg, Pa.
She was born September 1, 1953 in Gettysburg, Pa., the daughter of the late John William and Margaret Lauver Ditzler.
Linda was a counselor at TrueNorth Wellness Services.
She also was employed at Wilderness Lodge Leathers & Hat Shop and The Horse You Rode In On along Steinwehr Avenue in Gettysburg.
Service will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences are available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
