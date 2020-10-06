Monique Shearer, 82, of Fairfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
She was a faithful member of the Hawley Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blue Ride Summit, Pa.
Monique had been employed at the former Wax Museum in Gettysburg for many years and later worked at the Carroll Valley Golf Resort before her retirement.
She enjoyed swimming, walking and knitting.
Survivors include her two children, Patricia Nora Shearer of Fairfield, and Richard Lee Shearer of Jacksonville, Fla.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date at her church. The family suggests memorials to Hawley Memorial Presbyterian Church, 14753 Charmian Road, Blue Ridge Summit, PA 17214.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
