Donald “Don” Edward Mays, 78, left this world suddenly Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 at his home in Biglerville. Heaven’s gates opened wide as he went into the arms of our Lord and Savior. He now joins his wife, Arlene, who passed May, 3 2012. They shared 43 years of marriage. Leaving behind their daughter, Pamela Shaffer and companion, Rick Rex of Biglerville; granddaughter, Megan Shaffer of York Springs and grandson, Jaydon Shaffer of Biglerville.
Don was born May 15, 1942 in Hanover,; he was the oldest son of the late Wilbur Edward and Madeline Marie (Staub) Mays.
In addition to his parents and wife, Don is preceded in death by his loving brother, Bob; sister-in-law, Gail and nephew, Donnie Mays. Surviving are his three sisters, Susan and husband Stanley Starry of York Springs, Linda and husband Keith Biesecker of Orrtanna and Sharon and husband Ed Riley of Orrtanna. He also leaves behind his very special younger brother, Mike and his wife Elaine Mays of York Springs along with many nieces and nephews who thought the world of “Uncle Don.”
Don was a self-employed plumber for 38 years in the local area and held the title of Mays Plumbing and Heating. He retired in 2015 due to health issues. His hobbies were playing cards, fishing, watching the birds and keeping them well fed, eating at the Famous Weiner and joining in fun at the family cabin in West Virginia. In his younger years, Don enjoyed scuba diving. Don will be remembered as a very kind and caring person with a heart of gold and for his love of the Lord and his church.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at the New Oxford Cemetery with his brother, Pastor Mike Mays officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by visiting Don’s online Tribute Fund at www.DuganFH.com or Dugan Funeral Home, PO Box 393, 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, PA 17306 to help defray the cost of funeral expenses.
