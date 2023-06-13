Daniel Anthony Dundon, 81, passed away peacefully at his home Friday evening after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., to Robert J. Dundon and Gertrude E. (McCue) Dundon, he was the youngest of three children.
Dan was a graduate of the centennial class of St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1961, and was a 1968 graduate of The University at Buffalo. Dan received his graduate degree in counseling and student personnel from Eastern Michigan University in 1970. He worked as the coordinator of freshman admissions at The State University College at Buffalo, before taking the position of assistant director of admissions at Gettysburg College in 1972. Dan spent 32 years in the admissions office, retiring as the senior associate dean of admissions in 2004, and he returned to the college part time, working until 2010.
He was a member of The National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) for 38 years, an organization dedicated to serving students transitioning from secondary to postsecondary education. He was also a member of The Pennsylvania Association for College Admission Counseling (PACAC) and served on the Regional Council of the College Board for the Mid-Atlantic region for several years.
During his tenure at Gettysburg College, Dan had the pleasure of interviewing over 18,000 prospective students, both at the college as well as numerous high schools and collegiate preparatory institutions throughout New England. He served as a liaison between the admissions office and the Department of Athletics, as well as facilitating the application process of students who wished to transfer to Gettysburg College. Dan took great pleasure in mentoring “newly minted” college admissions counselors and helping them adjust to life on the road. Dan was an avid supporter of Gettysburg College athletics, a constant figure on the sidelines cheering his beloved teams on to victory.
In addition to collegiate sports, Dan loved the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, a passion he shared with his children, Karen and Patrick who, to this day, carry on that same love and enthusiasm. He and his son Patrick also shared a love for the Baltimore Orioles and spent many memorable afternoons together at the ballpark.
Although Dan had a great love for sports, his overwhelming passion in life was for his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carole, and his devoted children, Karen and Patrick, both of Lakewood, Colo. He is also survived by his sister, Donna (Dundon) Murray, of Buffalo, N.Y., as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and wonderful friends. Dan was predeceased by his parents, Robert J. Dundon and Gertrude E. Dundon, and his brother James B. Dundon.
A celebration and remembrance of Dan’s life will be held Tuesday, June 20, at 10 a.m., at Christ Chapel on the campus of Gettysburg College, 325 N. Washington St. The family will receive family and friends prior to the service beginning at 9 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Dan’s name to the American Cancer Society.
The family would like to thank Grane Hospice for the compassion and respect bestowed upon Dan in his final days. They would also like to extend their gratitude and special thanks to Dr. Adam Wasserman, who had been Dan’s trusted physician and friend for decades.
