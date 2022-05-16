Bradley Scott Pabody peacefully passed away at his home in Gettysburg on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Brad was born March 16, 1957, in Savannah, Georgia. He was the son of Nancy (Hoadley) Pabody and the late Ernest Pabody.
He retired after serving 25 years as the branch chief of the National Fire Data Center under the US Fire Administration in October 2017. Brad came to the NFDC from New Jersey in 1992, where he had spent nine years working as the assistant fire chief and the NFIRS state program manager. He was supportive of the NFIRS program and shepherded it through several iterations and advancements, bringing fire incident data to the national stage and setting the foundation for what NFIRS has become today.
Brad’s interest in fire safety and fire fighting began as a teen when he entered the Junior Fire Fighting program of the Willingboro, N.J., Fire Department. He rose to the position of chief and gained the respect of those who knew him.
Brad is survived by his wife of 34 years, Eileen Roderique Pabody; four sons and their spouses, Rick and Vanessa, David and Lisa, Mark and Ashley, and Chris and Jessica; seven grandchildren whom he loved and adored, Aiden, Giavanna, Luca, Sofia, Mackenzie, Brooklyn and Leonard; brothers, Doug and Greg; sisters, Cindy Crable and Tracy Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg. Viewing will be at Monahan Funeral home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, on Sunday May 22, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Brad’s name to the Mission of Divine Mercy at missionofdivinemercy.org, or Gettysburg Fire Company, 35 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com. Peace.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.