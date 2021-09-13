Sharon J. Snoke, 73, of Fairfield, passed away at The Gettysburg Hospital on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Born March 24, 1948, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Freda (Wagerman) Eversole.
Sharon graduated from Fairfield High School and had been employed by the school district in the cafeteria for over 25 years retiring in 2013. She enjoyed spending time crocheting, board games and playing cards. Sharon loved her family, caring for their health and needs.
She is survived by her husband, Herman R. Snoke; daughter, Wanda J. Snoke of Mont Alto, Pa.; son, David A. Snoke of Greencastle, Pa.; five grandchildren, Samantha Lynn Snoke, Lindsay Annamarie Snoke, Miranda Fisher, Dylan J. Snoke and Dallas A. Snoke; four great-grandchildren, Tristan, Connor, Jensen and Rowan; and a brother, David Eversole of Waynesboro, Pa. Sharon was predeceased by a son, Daniel L. Snoke; and two brothers, Donald and Roy Eversole.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery with Rev. William D. Kauffman officiating.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.