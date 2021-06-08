Michael R. Snyder, 59, of Gettysburg, died Monday morning, June 7, 2021 at his home.
Born May 4, 1962 in Gettysburg, he was the son of Lois (Snyder) Kerrigan, step-father Raymond Kerrigan, of Aspers, and the late Frederick R. Snyder. He was the husband of Mary Susan (Brown) Snyder, of Gettysburg, PA to whom he was married for 23 years.
Mr. Snyder was a Veteran of the United States Army. He worked as a press operator at Quad Graphics in Fairfield for 31 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and trap shooting. Mike was a mentor, a good father, brother, son, uncle, great uncle and friend. He would help anyone he could. He made sure his family was provided for and he is going to be well missed by all that knew him.
In addition to his wife and mother, Michael is survived by his two children, Hailey Snyder, Zachery Snyder; his sister, Patty Kerrigan; and his step-mother, Judy Snyder. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Timothy Snyder and Sandra Snyder.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. There will be full military honors presented by the Adams County Allied Veterans. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Gettysburg Cancer Center, 20 Expedition Trail, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
