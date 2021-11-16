Dawn K. Price, 70, of Littlestown, died Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at her home.
She was the wife of Martin E. Kaun of Littlestown. Born November 26, 1950, in Baltimore, Md., Dawn was the daughter of the late Edwin Eitel and Virginia (Egbert) Hoffman.
She was a 1970 high school graduate of Parkville, Md. Dawn was a homemaker.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are her son, Frank K. Price III and Denise of Gettysburg; her daughter, Kathleen Price and Angelo Mosley of Gettysburg; her grandchildren, Frank K. Price IV, Jacob and Katlynn Barbaro, and Christopher Mosley; her brother, John Eitel of Woodbridge, Va.,; and her sister, Dawn Snellings of Fredericksburg, Va.
Dawn was a member of Gettysburg Baptist Church and a volunteer at Gettysburg Hospital. She loved volunteering, her church, cooking and spending time with her family.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorials in Dawn’s name may be sent to Gettysburg Baptist Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.