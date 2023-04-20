Gary Wayne Miller, of Rustburg, Va., went to be with his Lord, Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
He was the husband of Mildred (Milly) Flickinger Miller.
A memorial service will be held at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, Va., at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart of Worship Ministries, 254 Plain Run Road, Appomattox, VA 24522; or Cody Church of God of Prophecy, c/o Pastor Ava Mitchell, 377 Crows Road, Gladys, VA 24554; or charity of your choice.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.
To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
