Anna Louise McGonigal, 84, of Littlestown, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at her home. She was the widow of Thomas M. McGonigal who died April 20, 1996.
Born April 6, 1937 in Adams County, Louise was the daughter of the late Meredith and Helen (Hess) Schwartz. She was a 1955 Littlestown High School graduate. Louise had been employed with Carroll Shoe and was retired from Littonian Shoe in 1996 after 30+ years of employment.
Surviving are her children, Debra Moser and Willard of Hanover, Julie Crouse and Randy of Gettysburg and Scott McGonigal and Heidi of Hanover; her six grandchildren: Christopher Sterner and Holly Lewis, Tiffany, Amanda & Tabitha Crouse and Riley McGonigal and her two great grandchildren, Keegan Hoover and Brenden Bolinsky. Louise was predeceased by her brother, Paul Schwartz. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Littlestown, where she was very active. Louise was an avid bingo player and enjoyed time spent with her family.
Funeral Service is Wednesday, May 26, at 11 a.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. LaDonna Thomas officiating of St. David's Lutheran Church, Hanover. Viewing is Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m.
at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Memorials in Louise's name may be made to her church at 53 W. King St., Littlestown, 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.