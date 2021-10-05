Kimberly A. Smith, 64, of Fairfield, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 29, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Baltimore City, Maryland, the daughter of Ivan and Jane Andrest Allen.
Kim transitioned through many careers during her lifetime, but consistently had a passion for horses and art. Kim loved horseback riding as well as taking care of horses. Her nurturing nature created a loving home for many different animals over the years.
She also had an artist’s heart and created many works both recreationally and semi-professionally. Yet again, her caring soul shone through as she joined online art communities and took on art requests for others as well as inspire them to create and share their own.
As a mother, Kim spared no expense to raise her child in an environment overflowing with love. Through thick and thin, and many different places and hardships, she never compromised in her role as a wonderful mother.
Kim is survived by her son, Alex Smith of Fairfield.
Kim always preferred a quiet and humble life. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shining Stars Therapeutic Ministries. Although she had never set foot there, she believed in the healing qualities of animals that serve as a pillar of support in someone's life.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.