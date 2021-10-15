Ned Joseph Wantz, born on March 16,1945, in Hanover, died peacefully in his sleep on October 13, 2021, in Mechanicsville, Virginia.
He was the son of the late Elwood and Leuverne (Bemiller) Wantz. Ned was the husband of 53 years to Marge; father to Michelle Richardson (Brian); and P-pa to Rylie, Grifin and Tyler. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Louise “Tootie” and Doris Wantz; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ned was predeceased by his brothers, Carl, Ken, Albert, Earl and Nevin Wantz; and his sisters, Helen Kuhn and Shirley Bowen.
He graduated from Littlestown High School and received his B.A. from Central Methodist University, Fayette, Mo. Ned did graduate work at Western Maryland College and Shippensburg State. He developed and was principal of the on-campus school at Hoffman Homes. He and Marge owned Boydie’s Restaurant of Littlestown for six years before moving to North Carolina.
Ned loved golf and was a member of Patmos Masonic Lodge and the Littlestown Rotary Club.
Funeral service will be held at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Christopher Thomas officiating. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment is in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ned’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Av., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas,TX 75231.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
